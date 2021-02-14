Global Packing Cloth Tape Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

The packaging cloth tape has cloth carrier is coated with natural rubber adhesive. The tape gives good work efficiency with less unwinding force.
The global Packing Cloth Tape market was valued at 590 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Packing Cloth Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Packing Cloth Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Packing Cloth Tape in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Packing Cloth Tape manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
tesa SE
Henkel
Berry Plastics
Intertape Polymer
LINTEC Corporation
Achem Technology Corporation
Yonghe Adhesive Products
Winta
Yongle Tape
JinghuaTape
Luxking Group
Shushi Group
Yongguan
Camat
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
White
Black
Silver
Blue
Red
Yellow
Green
Segment by Application
Packaging boxes of light and heavy objects
Identification marks and packaging