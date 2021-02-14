Europe Facial Recognition Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Europe facial recognition market reached $888.6 million in 2019 and will grow by 16.9% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for accurate and secure authentication technology amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 55 figures, this 120-page report “Europe Facial Recognition Market 2020-2030 by Technology (3D, 2D, Analytics), Component (Service, Software, Hardware), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe facial recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe facial recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– 3D Facial Recognition

– 2D Facial Recognition

– Facial Analytics

Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Services

– Cloud-Based Facial Recognition Services

– Training and Consulting Services

Software Tools

– 3D Facial Recognition

– Thermal Face Recognition

– 2D Facial Recognition

Hardware

– Cameras

– Scanners

– Handheld Devices

– Integrated Devices

Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Law Enforcement

– Tracking and Monitoring

– Emotion Recognition

– Access Control

– Other Applications

Based on End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Military and Defense

– Government

– Hospitality

– Retail and Ecommerce

– Transportation

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Component, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M Company

Amazon Web Services

Animetrics

Aware

Ayonix

Cognitec Systems

Cross Match

FaceFirst, Inc.

Gemalto

Google

Herta Security

IBM

IDEMIA

Kairos

Keylemon

MorphoTrust

NEC Corporation

Nviso

Techno Brain

XiD Technologies

