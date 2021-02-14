Europe Facial Recognition Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Europe facial recognition market reached $888.6 million in 2019 and will grow by 16.9% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for accurate and secure authentication technology amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlighted with 36 tables and 55 figures, this 120-page report “Europe Facial Recognition Market 2020-2030 by Technology (3D, 2D, Analytics), Component (Service, Software, Hardware), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe facial recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD276
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
– Market Structure
– Growth Drivers
– Restraints and Challenges
– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
– Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe facial recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Application, End User, and Country.
Based on Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– 3D Facial Recognition
– 2D Facial Recognition
– Facial Analytics
Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Services
– Cloud-Based Facial Recognition Services
– Training and Consulting Services
Software Tools
– 3D Facial Recognition
– Thermal Face Recognition
– 2D Facial Recognition
Hardware
– Cameras
– Scanners
– Handheld Devices
– Integrated Devices
Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– Law Enforcement
– Tracking and Monitoring
– Emotion Recognition
– Access Control
– Other Applications
Based on End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– Healthcare
– BFSI
– Military and Defense
– Government
– Hospitality
– Retail and Ecommerce
– Transportation
– Other End Users
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
– Germany
– UK
– France
– Spain
– Italy
– Russia
– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Component, and End User over the forecast years are also included.
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD276
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
3M Company
Amazon Web Services
Animetrics
Aware
Ayonix
Cognitec Systems
Cross Match
FaceFirst, Inc.
Gemalto
Google
Herta Security
IBM
IDEMIA
Kairos
Keylemon
MorphoTrust
NEC Corporation
Nviso
Techno Brain
XiD Technologies
(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)