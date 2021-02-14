Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Size, Shape, Value, and Competitive Landscape Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus

Amazon

Boeing

Garmin

GE

IBM

Intel

IRIS Automation

Kittyhawk

Lockheed Martin

Micron

Microsoft

Neurala

Northrop Grumman

Nvidia

Pilot AI Labs

Samsung Electronics

Thales

Xilinx

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Virtual Assistants

Smart Maintenance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

