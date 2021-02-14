North America Gesture Recognition Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America gesture recognition market is expected to grow by 20.7% annually in the forecast period and reach $26.23 billion by 2030 owing to the rising need for advanced authentication technology and accurate biometrics service.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 40 figures, this 104-page report “North America Gesture Recognition Market 2020-2030 by Technology (Touch-based, Touchless), Gesture Type, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America gesture recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America gesture recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Gesture Type, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Touch-based Technology

– Motion Gesture Systems

– Multi Touch Systems

Touchless Technology

Touchless Technology by Type:

– Ultrasonic Technology

– 2D Camera-based Technology

– Capacitive/Electric Field

– Infrared Array

– 3D Vision Technologies

Touchless Technology by Product:

Touchless Sanitary Equipment

– Touchless Paper Towel Dispensers

– Touchless Faucets

– Hand Dryers

– Touchless Soap Dispensers

– Touchless Trashcans

– Flushes

Touchless Biometric Equipment

– Voice Recognition

– Face Recognition System

– Iris Recognition

– Touchless Fingerprint Recognition

Other Touchless Products

Based on Gesture Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Gesticulation

– Pantomimes

– Language-like Gesture

– Sign Languages

– Emblems

Based on Connectivity, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Online Gesture Recognition

– Offline Gesture Recognition

Based on Industry Vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Automobile

Consumer Electronics

– Smartphone

– Laptop

– Tablet

– Gaming Console

– Smart TV

– Set-Top Box

– Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

– Other Consumer Electronics

Gaming

Transportation

Healthcare

Defence

Retail & E-commerce

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Gesture Type, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Apple, Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Crossmatch Technologies Inc.

Elliptic Labs

Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

GestureTek

Google LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Irisguard, Inc.

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

Pmd Technologies AG

Point Grab

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Soft Kinetic

Sony Corporation

Synaptics, Inc.

Xyz Interactive Technologies, Inc.

