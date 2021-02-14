Global Scandium Market Outlook by Product Overview, Application and Regions 2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

Global Scandium Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Scandium Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Scandium market to help players in achieving a strong market position.

Impact of COVID-19: Scandium Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Scandium industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Scandium market in 2021

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Scandium market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Scandium products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Scandium Market Report are

DNI Metals Inc.

Galileo Resources PLC

Cathay Advanced Materials Limited

Treibacher Industrie AG

Orbite Technologies Inc.

Materion Corporation (Cerac Inc.)

GFS Chemicals

Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co. Ltd (TOPM)

Stanford Materials Corporation

Scandium International Mining Corp.

Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd

Alfa Aesar

Platina Resources Limited

Rusal

Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd

Atlantic Equipment Engineers (Micron Metal Inc.)

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA)

Australian Mines Ltd. Based on type, The report split into

Oxide

Fluoride

Chloride

Nitrate

Iodide

Alloy

Carbonate and Other Product Types. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

Electronics

Ceramics

Lighting

Phosphorous CRT (Displays)

3D Printing

Other End-user Industries (Chemical Refining

Sports Goods