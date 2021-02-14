Categories
All News

Global Exterior Paint Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report focuses on Exterior Paint volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exterior Paint market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2052757/fraud-detection-and-prevention-fdp-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026/

 

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

BASF

AkzoNobel

DAW SE

Axalta Coatings

Hempel

Sika

Nippon Paints

Kansai Paint

Asian Paints

ALSO READ: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2616348/fraud-detection-and-prevention-fdp-market-size-share-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2026/

 

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1629753/fraud-detection-and-prevention-fdp-research-report-2026/

 

Segment by Type

Silicone

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

ALSO READ: https://penzu.com/p/51ecd56b

 

Segment by Application

Residential

Industrial

ALSO READ: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s727/sh/20c483d2-1486-9deb-fbfa-659c07b05f2f/270c87d7d6e992306b7830541634707a

 

Commercial

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/