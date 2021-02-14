Middle East Data Center Colocation Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Middle East data center colocation market will grow by 13.5% annually with a total addressable market cap of $9.4 billion over 2020-2026 driven by the rising investment in data center construction and use.
Highlighted with 36 tables and 57 figures, this 119-page report “Middle East Data Center Colocation Market 2020-2026 by Service Type, Enterprise Size, Infrastructure Investment, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Middle East data center colocation market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
– Market Structure
– Growth Drivers
– Restraints and Challenges
– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
– Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Middle East market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Middle East data center colocation market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service Type, Enterprise Size, Infrastructure Investment, Industry Vertical, and Country.
Based on Service Type, the Middle East market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
– Retail
– Wholesale
Based on Enterprise Size, the Middle East market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
– SMEs
– Large Enterprises
Based on Infrastructure Type, the Middle East market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
Electrical Infrastructure
– UPS systems
– Generators
– Transfer Switch and Switchgear
– Rack PDU
– Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
– Cooling Systems
– Rack
– Other Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
– Building Development
– Installation & Commissioning
– Building Design
– Physical Security
– DCIM
Based on Industry Vertical, the Middle East market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
– BFSI
– Industrial Manufacturing
– Telecom & IT
– Healthcare
– Government
– Media and Entertainment
– Retail Industry
– Other Industry Verticals
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
– Saudi Arabia
– Turkey
– Iran
– UAE
– Israel
– Egypt
– Other National Markets
For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Service Type, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
AT&T
Century Link (Cyxtera)
Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.
CyrusOne
Digital Realty
Dupont Fabros
Equinix, Inc.
Internap Corporation
Interxion
Level 3 Communications
NTT Communications
Rackspace US, Inc.
Telehouse (KDDI)
Verizon Communications
Zayo Group, LLC
