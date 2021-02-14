Global Intimate Apparels Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2016

Intimate Apparels market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intimate Apparels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Intimate Apparels market is segmented into
Bras
Underpants
Sleepwear and Homewear
Shapewear
Thermal Clothes
Segment by Application, the Intimate Apparels market is segmented into
Women’s Wear
Men’s Wear
Kid’s Wear
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Intimate Apparels market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Intimate Apparels market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Intimate Apparels Market Share Analysis
Intimate Apparels market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Intimate Apparels business, the date to enter into the Intimate Apparels market, Intimate Apparels product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
L Brands
Hanes Brands
Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)
American Eagle (Aerie)
Wacoal
Marks & Spencer
Gunze
Jockey International
Triumph International
PVH
Cosmo Lady
Fast Retailing
Embrygroup
Aimer
Debenhams
Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)
Lise Charmel
Your Sun
Tinsino
Bare Necessities
Wolf Lingerie
Hanky Panky
