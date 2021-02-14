North America Cybersecurity Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America cybersecurity market is expected to grow by 10.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $160.1 billion by 2030 driven by the rising demand for data safety and cybersecurity management.

Highlighted with 28 tables and 62 figures, this 125-page report "North America Cybersecurity Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Service, Solution), Security Type, Deployment Mode (Cloud, On Premises), Organization Size, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America cybersecurity market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America cybersecurity market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, and Country.

Based on Offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Service

– Managed Security Services

– Professional Services (further segmented into Design and Implementation, Risk and Threat Assessment, Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance)

Solution

– Identity and Access Management

– Risk and Compliance Management

– Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

– Encryption

– Firewall

– Disaster Recovery

– Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

– Antivirus/Antimalware

– Email Security

– Security and Vulnerability Management

– Unified Threat Management

– Security Information and Event Management

– Other Solutions

Based on Security Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Application Security

– Network Security

– Cloud Security

– Endpoint Security

– Database Security

– Enterprise Security

– Infrastructure Security

– Other Security Types

Based on Deployment Mode, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Cloud Based Product

– On Premises Product

Based on Organization Size, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Government and Defense

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– IT and Telecom

– Retail

– Energy and Utilities

– Healthcare

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Offering, Deployment Mode, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AVG Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

FireEye Inc

Fortinet Inc.

Google

Imperva

Intel Corporation

International Business Machine Corporation

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Proofpoint Inc.

Rapid7

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated



