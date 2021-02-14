Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Food anti-caking agents are fine powdered substances, used as an additives to prevent the formations lumps in food. They are used to absorb excess moisture or to create a water-repellent coating on the food surface. They are also used in the food products to increase the shelf-life of food. Apart from these properties, they also helps in maintaining the taste and physical appearance of the food product. Owing to these listed properties, it has increased the global food anti-caking agents market.

