Global Growth of stereotactic surgery devices Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2023

The global stereotactic surgery devices market held a market value of USD 16.59 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Stereotactic surgery is a minimally invasive form of surgical intervention that uses a 3D coordinate system to locate small targets inside the body and perform actions such as

ablation and biopsy. The rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing adoption of stereo static surgery devices, and growing prevalence of brain-related diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, brain tumor, and others is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the assessment period. According to the National Tumor Society, an estimated 700,000 people in the US were living with a primary brain tumor in 2017 and about 78,980 people are expected to be diagnosed for primary brain tumor in 2018. Moreover, according to reports published by Elekta AB company, an estimated 70,000 patients undergo gamma knife surgery each year.

On the other hand, the high installation cost and low treatment charges delays the recovery of the invested amount which thus limits the adoption of the technology. This factor is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.