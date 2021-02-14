Global Poultry Feed Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Poultry Feed Market – Overview

Since the domestication of animals, poultry farms have appeared far and wide to meet the demands of the market. Poultry feed is one of the most crucial elements in raising poultry fit for consumption and it is indirectly important for the availability of quality proteins from poultry to the food industry worldwide. Quality poultry feed is essential to improving the nutritional value of the protein and to ensure that the poultry stock is abundantly available worldwide.

The Poultry Feed Market Size is growing worldwide with plenty of opportunities that can be capitalized upon. According to a report published by Market Research Future on Global Poultry Feed Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027 states that the segment will be showing a billion-dollar growth along with a brilliant CAGR percentage. The rise in demand for poultry feed is primarily because of high demand levels for poultry due to increase in the population around the world. Rising levels of awareness for a healthy diet have also driven the demand for poultry products as poultry is a form of white meat which is considered healthy.

Poultry Feed Market – Competitive Analysis

With the entry of industry players in the Global Poultry Feed Market segment, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the introduction of various assortment of feed. With companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. With a positive trend observed due to use of modern technology, the supply can be considerably increased which allows exploration of newer markets and applications.

The key players profiled in Global Poultry Feed Market report include Alltech, Cargill, Kemin Industries, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen. Other notable players in the segment are BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Evonik Industries.

Poultry Feed Market – Regional Analysis

According to the report, North-America and has dominated the market for Global Poultry Feed Market with the largest market share, accounting for millions in revenue and is expected to grow over considerably by 2027, Asia-Pacific and Europe are the growing market for Global Poultry Feed Market and are expected to grow at an overwhelming CAGR respectively from 2016 to 2027.

