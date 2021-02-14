North America E-commerce Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America E-commerce market is expected to grow by 11.1% annually in the forecast period and reach $8,005.1 billion by 2030 driven by the rising online shopping and digital transactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 24 tables and 50 figures, this 112-page report “North America E-commerce Market 2020-2030 by Trade Category (B2B, B2C, C2C, C2B), Type of Commodities, Payment Method, Distribution Channel, Business Model, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America E-commerce market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America E-commerce market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Trade Category, Type of Commodities, Payment Method, Distribution Channel, Business Model, and Country.

Based on Trade Category, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– B2B

– B2C

– C2C

– C2B

Based on Type of Commodities, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Electronic Goods

– Apparels and Footwear

– Travel and Leisure

– Food and Beverage

– Home Appliances and Furniture

– Health and Beauty

– Automotive Parts

– Other Product Types

Based on Payment Method, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Net Banking

– Credit Card

– Debit Card

– e-Wallet

– Other Payment Methods

Based on Distribution Channel, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Retail

– Wholesale

Based on Business Model, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Brick-to-Click

– Pure Click

– Click-to-Brick

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Trade Category, Type of Commodities, and Payment Method over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com, Inc.

ChinaAseanTrade.com

Craigslist, Inc.

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc.

eworldtrade.com

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Groupon

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd

JD.com Inc.

KellySearch.com

Macy’s Inc.

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc

ThomasNet Inc

Walmart Inc.

