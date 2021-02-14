Cage Free Eggs Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

Global Cage Free Eggs Market Research is anticipated to exhibit noteworthy expansion at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Cage-free eggs or free-range eggs are produced from poultry that is permitted access to the outdoors.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4774

Increasing consumer demand for eggs with comparatively bigger size and higher nutritive value and increasing preference of cage-free poultry farming in order to maintain the health of poultry are leading to the notable growth of the global cage-free eggs market. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of cage-free eggs over conventional eggs as they have high omega-3 content and are beneficial in controlling cholesterol levels is also propelling the growth of the global cage-free eggs market. Implementation of strict regulatory framework by the government in various regions regarding the norms of cage-free poultry is also contributing to the growth of the global cage-free eggs market. However,

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Cage-Free-Eggs-Market-Outlook-Growth-and-Forecast-2024-07-10

Global Cage-free Eggs Market: Segmental Analysis

The global cage-free eggs market has been segmented on the basis of egg color, egg size, and distribution channel. Based on egg color, the cage-free eggs market has been segmented into white and brown. The white segment is projecting dominance over the global cage-free eggs market owing to its low cost and large-scale production of these eggs as they require short maturation time. Whereas, the brown colored eggs are experiencing high demand from consumers owing to the presence of higher amount of omega-3 fatty acids which aids in maintaining body cholesterol level. Based on egg size, the global cage-free eggs market has been segmented into small, medium, large, and others. The large segment is projecting dominance over the global cage-free eggs market owing to the higher consumer preference. Based on distribution channel, the global cage-free eggs market has been segmented into store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment commands the major share of the global cage-free eggs market owing to the consumer preference for one-stop shopping experience.

ALSO READ : https://foodbeveragesnutrition.wordpress.com/2020/07/10/cage-free-eggs-market-trends-and-analysis-2020/

Global Cage-free Eggs Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global cage-free eggs market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the world. The Europe region is projecting dominance over the global cage-free eggs market owing to the higher consumption of cage-free eggs for their bigger size and brighter yolks. stringent government regulations for poultry farming and increased sensitivity towards the health of poultry are also propelling the growth of the cage-free eggs market in this region. Proliferation in the initiatives taken by government to promote cage-free poultry farming and growing awareness regarding the higher nutritive value of cage-free eggs are fueling the growth of the cage-free eggs market in the Asia Pacific region.

ALSO READ : https://southafricatoday.net/submit-article/

Global Cage-free Eggs Market: Industry Updates

In January 2019, the governor of Michigan has vetoed SB 600, the bill for cage-free eggs, which had called for a delay in proposing cage-free hen standards from 2020 to 2025.

ALSO READ : https://mrfrresearchreports.blogspot.com/2020/07/cage-free-eggs-market-competitive.html

Global Cage-free Eggs Market: Key Players

The prime players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global cage-free eggs market are Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (the US), Midwest Poultry Services, LP (the US), Eggland’s Best, LLC. (the US), Weaver Brothers, Inc. (the US), Herbruck Poultry Ranch, Inc. (the US), Kuramochi Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Lakes Freerange Egg Co., Ltd. (the UK).

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/