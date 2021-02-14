North America B2B E-commerce Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America B2B E-commerce market is expected to grow by 12.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $7,151.7 billion by 2030 driven by the growing trend of shifting to digital transactions among enterprises.

Highlighted with 24 tables and 48 figures, this 110-page report “North America B2B E-commerce Market 2020-2030 by Business Model, Industry Vertical, Payment Method, Platform Type, Enterprise Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America B2B E-commerce market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America B2B E-commerce market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Business Model, Industry Vertical, Payment Method, Platform Type, Enterprise Size, and Country.

Based on Business Model, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Supplier Oriented E-commerce

– Buyer Oriented E-Commerce

– Intermediary Oriented E-commerce

Based on Industry Vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Consumer Electronics

– Apparels and Footwear

– General Industrial Goods

– Healthcare

– Home Appliances and Furniture

– Beauty and Fashion

– Automotive Parts

– Other Industry Verticals

Based on Payment Method, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Net Banking

– Credit Card

– Debit Card

– e-Wallet

– Other Payment Methods

Based on Platform Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– On-Premise B2B

– Cloud B2B

Based on Enterprise Size, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Business Model, Industry Vertical, and Enterprise Size over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com, Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital

ChinaAseanTrade.com

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc

EC21 Inc

eworldtrade.com

Flexfire LEDs

Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd

KellySearch.com

KOMPASS

Magento Inc

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc

PayPal Holdings Inc

PT Bhinneka Mentari Dimensi

ThomasNet Inc

