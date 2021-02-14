B2C E-commerce Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Global B2C E-commerce market will reach $9,604.8 billion by 2030, growing by 9.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the growing adoption of mobile devices and online shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 86 figures, this 175-page report “Global B2C E-commerce Market 2020-2030 by Device, Product Type, Payment Method, Channel Type, Business Model, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global B2C E-commerce market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global B2C E-commerce market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device, Product Type, Payment Method, Channel Type, Business Model, and Region.

Based on Device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– PCs

– Smartphones

– Tablets

– Other Devices

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Consumer Electronics

– Apparels and Footwear

– Travel and Leisure

– Food and Beverage

– Home Appliances and Furniture

– Health and Beauty

– Automotive Parts

– Other Product Types

Based on Payment Method, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Net Banking

– Credit Card

– Debit Card

– e-Wallet

– Other Payment Methods

Based on Channel Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– B2C Retailers

– Classifieds

Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Brick-to-Click

– Pure Click

– Click-to-Brick

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Device, Product Type, and Payment Method over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com, Inc.

ASOS

ChinaAseanTrade.com

Craigslist, Inc.

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc.

eworldtrade.com

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Groupon

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd

JD.com Inc.

KellySearch.com

Macy’s Inc.

MakeMytrip Pvt. Ltd.

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc

OLX

ThomasNet Inc

Walmart Inc.

