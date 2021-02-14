Gluten-Free Products Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

Gluten-Free Products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.51%. In the recent years, gluten-free products market has witnessed substantial growth in terms of improved products with the research & development and collaborations. Furthermore, increasing incidence of celiac diseases and gluten intolerant population has stimulated the growth of gluten-free products market in this region. Additionally, increased level of diseases such as obesity and diabetes has positively impacted the major key players to come up with various modified gluten free products, this is considered to be a significant reasons for the increasing growth of gluten-free products market during the forecast period.

Gluten-free products are better alternative to conventional gluten diet owing to health benefits associated with their consumption. These products are helpful for individuals with chronic ailments and immune system problems. Furthermore, multi-functionality of gluten-free foods is likely to expand their application opportunity in the food industry, promoting in the growth of gluten-free products market. Additionally, increased demand for diabetic, lactose-free, and gluten-free foods among the consumers has uplifted the global gluten-free products market.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about health & wellness, and their growing interest towards gluten-free food products is also considered to be a key factor driving the growth of the global gluten-free products market.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers, and acquisitions in gluten-free products, multiple product launch by gluten-free products market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

Some of the key players profiled in the global gluten-free products market: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Boulder Brands, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.), Hero Group AG (Switzerland), Freedom Foods Group Ltd. (Australia)

Major manufacturers also are found to have high focus on acquisitions in order to strengthen their business presence. They are also involved in the strategic business expansion which will further support the company to expand and reach out to consumers across the regions. Additionally, the companies are inclined towards product launch and strengthening their marketing base. The promotional strategy aids in retaining the existing customers and also to regenerate new customer base.

Regional Analysis:

Gluten-Free Products Market is segmented into countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K, and rest of Europe. Changing food preferences, demographic factors, as well as increasing gluten-resistant population in the developed nations are driving the demand for gluten-free products in the European region. Among these, rest of the Europe is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Rest of the Europe is estimated to reach USD 899.39 million by the end of 2023. The region is projected to grow at a high growth rate of 9.79% during the review period of 2013-2023. However, Italy is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period of 2013-2023.

