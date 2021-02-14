Southeast Asia Nutritional Supplements Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Southeast Asia nutritional supplements market will grow at a 2019-2026 CAGR of 6.6% with a total addressable market of $23.35 billion during the forecast period.
Highlighted with 51 tables and 58 figures, this 146-page report "Southeast Asia Nutritional Supplements Market by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Southeast Asia nutritional supplements market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
– Market Structure
– Growth Drivers
– Restraints and Challenges
– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
– Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Southeast Asia market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Southeast Asia nutritional supplements market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Country.
Based on ingredient, the Southeast Asia market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
– Botanicals
– Vitamins
– Minerals
– Proteins & Amino Acids
– Fish Oils
– Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
– Enzymes
– Others
Based on product form, the Southeast Asia market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.
– Tablets
– Capsules
– Powder
– Liquids
– Soft Gels & Gel Caps
– Gummies
– Others
Based on application, the Southeast Asia market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
– Additional Supplements
– Medicinal Supplements
– Sports Nutrition
Based on end-user, the Southeast Asia market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
– Infant
– Children
– Adults
– Pregnant Women
– Elderly
Based on classification, the Southeast Asia market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.
– OTC
– Prescription
Based on distribution channel, the Southeast Asia market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
– Retail Stores & Hospitals
– Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
– Online Stores
– Others
Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:
– Taiwan
– Hong Kong
– Indonesia
– Malaysia
– Vietnam
– Thailand
– Singapore
– Philippines
– Rest of Southeast Asia
For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Abbott Laboratories
ADM
American Health
Amway Corporation
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques
Ayanda
Bayer
Bionova Lifesciences
Carlyle Group
DuPont
DSM
Ekomir
Glanbia Nutritionals
GlaxoSmithKline
Herbalife International
Himalaya Southeast Asia Holdings Ltd.
Nature’s Sunshine Products
Nestle Nutritionals
NBTY, Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Stepan
XanGo
