Patient Registry Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Patient Registry Software Market: Information by Type of Registry (Disease Registries, Health Service Registries, Product Registries and others), Functionality (Population Health Management (PHM), Patient Care Management, Health Information Exchange (HIE) and others), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Government Organizations & Research Centers and Others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Patient Registry Software Market Synopsis

Patient registry software market 2020 is on track to obtain a CAGR of 11.08% from 2019 to 2025 (appraisal period), says Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR adds that the global market size can touch USD 1,998.83 Million by 2025. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the extensive key developments in the market post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Key Drivers and Primary Challenges

EHR’s Rising Adoption Rate to be a Major Growth Booster

Increasing deployment of electronic health records/EHR across the healthcare industry remains a prime growth booster in the patient registry software market. Regulatory authorities across developed nations promote the use of EHR solutions in healthcare practices for facilitating efficient delivery of services. Strict regulations that require implementation of electronic patient records and the escalating focus on ensuring top patient care quality would foster the demand for patient registry software in the years to come. The need to streamline and organize the voluminous patient registry databases in healthcare also works in favor of the global market.

Surge in Drug Development for Rare Diseases to Induce Growth

Patient registry software is also known for facilitating complex drug development, especially when it comes to rare disorders. Currently, in Europe, more than 700 rare disease registries are aiding the collection of historical patient records, sample size reduction and measurements, and more. The software also helps track the correct intake of certain drugs and its results, which is another feather in its cap pushing its demand. Increasing spending on clinical trials by several pharmaceutical and biotechnological firms could emerge as a significant opportunity in the future. Pharmaceutical and medical device vendors continue to benefit from the multiple patient registries pertaining to post-marketing surveillance of various devices and drugs.

Cloud-Based Solutions to Garner Significant Traction

Cloud based patient registry solutions are the fastest emerging segment in the market, since these offer innovative features like remote access and real-time tracking of data. Both private firms and government are increasingly going for cloud-based patient registry solutions instead of on-premise solutions. On the competitive front, the market is observing a number of vendors getting involved in several initiatives including mergers, new product launch, acquisitions and collaboration for higher penetration. A case in point, in November 2020, MyoKardia collaborated with PINNACLE/Veradigm and the American College of Cardiology to release its latest Patient Registry of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. This patient registry software is expected to help MyoKardia in terms of post-marketing effectiveness and safety analysis of mavacamten, which is a therapeutic for treating HCM/obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

