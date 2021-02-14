Asia Pacific Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Asia Pacific UMVs market will grow by 7.5% over 2020-2026 with a total addressable market cap of $6.95 billion in the fast-growing region.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 43 figures, this 160-page report "Asia Pacific Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market 2020-2026 by Vehicle Type (UUVs, USVs), Application (Commercial, Scientific Research, Defense & Security), Propulsion System (Electric, Mechanical) and Country" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific UMVs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific UMVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System, and Country.

Based on vehicle type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– UUVs (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)

– USVs (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)

– Other UMVs

Based on application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Commercial (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

– Scientific Research (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

– Defense & Security (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

– Others

The Defense & Security section is also segmented into the following sub-applications with annual revenue in 2019, 2020, and 2026 for each section:

– Mine Counter Measures (MCM)

– Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)

– Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

– Security

– Transportation

– Search and Rescue

– Others

Based on propulsion system, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Electric System

– Mechanical System

– Others

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Vehicle Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

5G International Inc.

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems plc

Boston Engineering

C-Innovation

Deep Trekker Inc

DOF Subsea AS

ECA Group

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Helix Energy Solutions

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kystdesign AS

Liquid Robotics

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ocean Aero, Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Ocius Technology Ltd.

Marine Tech SAS

Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Saipem (Sonsub)

SeaRobotics Corporation

Seebyte Ltd.

Schilling Robotics, LLC

SimpleUnmanned, LLC.

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

Thales S.A.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

