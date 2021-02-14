Gout Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Global Gout Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Gout is a common form of inflammatory arthritis. Gout is caused due to higher levels of uric acid in the blood. Major risk factors that are likely to cause gout are certain health factors such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and certain medications that can cause high levels of uric acid. Additionally, factors such as diet containing red meat, obesity, and high consumption of alcohol can cause gout.

The global gout market is expected to grow a healthy growth due to various factors such as increasing obesity rates, increasing aging mass, rising population indulging in smoking, and low fiber diet along with the increasing healthcare expenditure.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global gout market owing to the increasingly obese population and increasing rate of cigarette smokers. Additionally, increasing obesity rates along with the increasing healthcare expenditure are likely to enhance the growth of gout in the North American region. For instance, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, 1 in 8 American adults had high cholesterol levels. Additionally, around USD 3.2 trillion was spent on healthcare expenditure in the U.S.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing aging mass and increasing obesity rates. Additionally, increasing government initiatives and increasing healthcare spending along with the rising demand for technologically advanced treatments are driving the growth of the gout market in Europe. For instance, Eurostat estimated that over 19.2% of the population in Europe was aged 65 and above. This increasing older population is likely to drive the growth of the gout market.

