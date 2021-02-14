Infertility Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Scenario:

The most common causes of infertility include deficiencies in semen or egg production such as poor quality and sperm motility, lower hormonal levels, abnormal ejaculation and even psychological conditions. As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the market for Infertility Market stood at 11.2 billion in 2016, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period ending 2023.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: sample link not found

Rise In Risk Factors Is The Prime Reason For Market Growth

The increase in risk factors for the global infertility market is sedentary lifestyles, increasing age at marriage, substance abuse, environmental factors, genetic abnormalities, stress, obesity, prostate cancer, varicocele, and others. Smoking, alcohol, anabolic steroid use, and illicit drug use is positively correlated to the growth of infertility. Cancer treatment such as chemotherapy, radiation, also affects fertility. Late marriage and hormonal disorders are other causes associated with infertility. Women infertility is caused by Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Functional hypothalamic amenorrhea, pelvic infection, ruptured appendicitis, gonorrhea or chlamydia, endometriosis, or abdominal surgery.

Also read: https://penzu.com/journals/19361398/64219129

Growth In Awareness and Growing Number of fertility Clinics Is Driving A Large Demand

There has been a keen awareness regarding infertility with concurrent development of fertility clinics. The advent of assisted reproductive techniques has resulted in a significant adoption of these services by the market.

Poor Efficacy of Treatment and High Cost Sssociated May Hamper Market’s Growth

Also read: https://blogfreely.net/healthcareguru/infertility-market-to-witness-increase-in-revenues-by-2023

Segments:

To gauge an accurate understanding of the market potentiality, the report is segmented by sex, diagnosis, drugs, techniques, and regions.

Based on the sex, the market is bifurcated as males, females and unexplained.

Based on the diagnosis, the market is bifurcated as men diagnostic tests (semen analysis, genetic testing, testicular biopsy, and other), women diagnostic tests (hysteroscopy, laparoscopy, ovulation testing, hysterosalpingography and others), and general diagnostic tests (genetic testing, hormone testing, microscopic analysis, imaging, and others)

Also read: https://chemicalindustrygrowth.blogspot.com/2020/11/refining-catalyst-market-share-overview.html

Based on drugs, the market is segmented into clomiphene citrate, letrozole, serophene, hormone treatment and others.

Based on techniques, the market is segmented by assisted reproductive technology (ART), intrauterine insemination, and surgery. The surgery segment is further sub-segmented by laparoscopic or hysteroscopic surgery, tubal surgeries and others.

Based on geography, the market is charted according to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Refining-Catalyst-Market-Share-Overview-Trends-and-COVID-19-Analysis-Forecast-to-2023-11-06

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/