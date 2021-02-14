Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report focuses on the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Veeam
Dell EMC
Rubrik
Veritas Technologies (Symantec)
Quest Software
VMware
Carbonite
SEP
Micro Focus
Druva
IBM
Barracuda
Actifio
Arcserve
Microsoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Active
Passive
Market segment by Application, split into
Cloud Backup
Standard Backup
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.