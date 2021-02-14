North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

North America artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is expected to grow by 29.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $894.1 million by 2026 despite the COVID-19 impact.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 50 figures, this 117-page report “North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America AI in drug discovery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America AI in drug discovery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Software

– Service

Based on technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Deep Learning

– Supervised Learning

– Reinforcement Learning

– Unsupervised Learning

– Other Technologies

Based on drug type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Large-molecule Drugs

– Small-molecular Drugs

Based on therapeutic area, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Oncology

– Neurodegenerative Diseases

– Cardiovascular Disease

– Metabolic Diseases

– Other Therapeutic Areas

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Information & Data Analysis

– Drug Design

– Drug Evaluation

– Clinical Trials

– Other Applications

Based on end user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Academic & Research Institutes

– Contract Research Organizations

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Therapeutic Area, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Atomwise, Inc.

BenevolentAI

Berg LLC

Bioage

BIOAGE

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclica

Deep Genomics

Envisagenics

Exscientia

Google

IBM Corporation

Insilico Medicine

Microsoft Corporation

Numedii, Inc.

Numerate

NVIDIA Corporation

Owkin, Inc.

Twoxar, Incorporated

Verge Genomics

Xtalpi, Inc.

