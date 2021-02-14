Asia Pacific Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Asia Pacific mobile augmented reality market will grow by 52.8% over 2020-2026 with a total addressable market cap of $115.9 billion driven by the fast-growing adoption of mobile AR technology.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 49 figures, this 123-page report “Asia Pacific Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market by Technology, Component, Mobile Device, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country 2020-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific mobile augmented reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific mobile augmented reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Mobile Device, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country.

Based on technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Marker-based MAR

– Passive Marker

– Active Marker

Markerless MAR

– Model-based Tracking

– Image-based Processing

Based on component, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

– Sensors

– Semiconductor Component

– Displays

– 3D Cameras

– Others

Software

– Consumer (personal users in billions and consumer MAR apps in $ bn are also provided in year wise base)

– Enterprise

Based on mobile device, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Smartphones

– Tablets

– Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) and Handheld Game Consoles

– Smart Glasses and Wearables

Based on industry vertical, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Education & E-learning

– Manufacturing

– Retail & E-commerce

– Other Verticals

Based on end user, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Consumer

Enterprise

– Large Enterprises

– Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Mobile Device, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Apple Inc.

Atheer, Inc.

Augmented Pixels

Aurasma

Blippar Ltd.

Catchoom Technologies, S.L.

Cinoptics

DAQRI LLC

Google, LLC

HTC

Infinity Augmented Reality

Laster Technologies

Lumus Ltd.

Meta

Microsoft Corp.

Optinvent S.A.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Rockwell Collins

Samsung Co Ltd.

Sieko Epson

Technical Illusions

Total Immersion

Universal mCloud Corp. (NGRAIN)

Vuzix Corp.

WeAR Studio

Wikitude GmbH

Zappar

