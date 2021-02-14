North America 5G Technology Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America 5G technology market is expected to grow by 56.5% annually in the forecast period and reach $116.41 billion by 2030 despite the impact of COVID-19.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 67 figures, this 137-page report “North America 5G Technology Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Communication Infrastructure, Connectivity (EMBB, MMTC, URLLC), Spectrum Range, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 5G technology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 5G technology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Communication Infrastructure, Connectivity (EMBB, MMTC, URLLC), Spectrum Range, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

Based on communication infrastructure, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Radio Access Network (RAN)

– Small Cell Base Station

– Macro Cell Base Station

– Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Core Network

– Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

– Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

– Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

– Fog Computing (FC)

– Network Slicing (NS)

Transport Network

Based on connectivity, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

– Massive Machine-type Communications (MMTC)

– Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communication (URLLC)

Based on spectrum range, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– < 1 GHz

– 1-6 GHz

– > 6 GHz

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Industrial IoT

– Connected Transportation & Autonomous Driving

– Monitoring & Tracking

– Enhanced Video Services

– Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

– Smart Surveillance

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Media and Entertainment

– Automotive & Transportation

– Healthcare

– Consumer Electronics

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Intelligent Buildings & Home Automation

– Energy & Utilities

– Public Safety and Surveillance

– Defense and Military

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdowns of key national markets by Communication Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AT&T, Inc.

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecommunications Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom Ag

Ericsson AB

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Google Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Lenovo

LG Electronics

MediaTek Inc.

Nokia Corp.

NTT Docomo, Inc.

Oppo

Orange S.A.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sk Telecom Co. Ltd.

Sprint

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

T-Mobile

Verizon Communications Inc.

