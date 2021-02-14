Global Optocoupler IC Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the global optocoupler IC market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The regional market is expected to account for the largest market share in the global optocoupler IC market during the review period. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the high concentration of market players and the easy availability of proficient technical expertise in the region. In the US, 40% of the population uses wireless headphones on portable devices, and the number is expected to increase in the coming future. The manufacturers are under constant pressure to design products with increased amplification and reduced size which is expected to drive the dmeand optocoupler ICs during the forecast period.

In terms of market size, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share in the optocoupler ICs market. The European market has been divided into the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. Germany generates the highest demand for LED drivers in Europe, whereas the market in France is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant market share and register the highest CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2025. The regional market has been classified as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China is among the leading revenue generators in the Asia-Pacificoptocoupler ICs market. The country is witnessing a rise in the adoption of wireless speakers and wireless microphones by the security & defense industry for safety applications. These devices are small in size and can record any sound within a limited range. This rise in the usage of wireless recording devices and wireless microphones is boosting the growth of the overall Optocoupler IC market in China.

The rest of the world includes South America, and the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast.

Market Highlights

The global optocoupler IC market size is expected to grow from USD 1.86 billion in 2018 to USD 2.55 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, rising demand for factory automation systems, and growth in the consumer electronics industry are expected to drive the demand for optocoupler ICs across the globe.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented intohigh linearity optocouplers, high speed optocouplers, logic output optocouplers, MOSFET output optocouplers, transistor output optocouplers, TRIAC & SCR output optocouplers, and others. The high speed optocouplers segment dominated the market in 2018; this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

On the basis of pin, the market has been segmented into 4-pin, 5-pin, 6-pin, and 7-pin. In 2018, the 4-pin optocouplers were estimated to hold the largest market share; however, the 7-pin optocouplers are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

