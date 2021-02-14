 Global WHOLE OF LIFE ASSURANCE Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026 

Global and China Whole of Life Assurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Whole of Life Assurance Scope and Market Size

Whole of Life Assurance market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Whole of Life Assurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-participating Whole Life

Participating Whole Life

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital and Direct Channels

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Whole of Life Assurance market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Whole of Life Assurance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal and General

