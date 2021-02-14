GULF OF MEXICO OIL AND GAS MIDSTREAM Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2026

The midstream sector in oil and gas industry includes transportation (by pipeline, rail, barge, oil tanker or truck), storage, and wholesale marketing of crude or refined petroleum products. Pipelines and other transport systems are used to move crude oil from production sites to refineries and deliver the various refined products to downstream distributors.

ALSO READ: https://teletype.in/@wiseguy1/2TyKEIygN

The midstream sector also includes natural gas processing plants that purify raw natural gas as well as removing and producing elemental sulfur and natural gas liquids (NGL) as finished end-products.

Gulf of Mexico oil and gas midstream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach market value of USD XXXX million by 2025.

ISO 20815:2008 covers upstream, midstream and downstream facilities and activities. ISO 20815:2008 focuses on production assurance of oil and gas production, processing and associated activities and the analysis of reliability and maintenance of the components. It has introduced the concept of production assurance within the systems and operations associated with exploration drilling, exploitation, processing, and transport of petroleum, petrochemical and natural gas resources.

ALSO READ: https://penzu.com/p/80d108fa

Market Drivers:

The increasing partnership, merger and acquisition activities in market for oil and gas midstream have boosted the Gulf of Mexico oil and gas midstream market.

The increase in demand for petroleum products in the downstream market is driving the Gulf of Mexico oil and gas midstream market in recent years.

Market Restraints:

The ISO 20815:2008 regulation was reviewed in 2012 and still in process of renewal, thus the changes in regulations may be a restraint for the upcoming businesses in Gulf of Mexico oil and gas midstream market.

ALSO READ: https://wiseguy5689.blogspot.com/2021/02/global-world-fishing-equipment-market.html

Market Segmentation

By midstream sector type

The oil and gas is delivered through transportation, transmission and distribution infrastructure. Larger volumes are transported internationally in tankers or vessels and moved along the coast or through rivers in smaller barges. Land transportation methods include pipelines, truck and rail. Natural gas, is transported in large-diameter, high-pressure-handling pipelines called transmission lines.

Storage for crude oil and refined liquids include bulk terminals, refinery tanks and holding tanks to get material into pipelines, or to be shipped on a vessel. Natural gas should be stored in underground reservoirs until it is ready to be transported in market.

Region Analysis

The Gulf of Mexico will be investing for the new infrastructure of oil and gas, USD 791 billion from 2018 to 2035, averaging USD 44 billion per year. Which is split between investment in equipment that supports production from onshore wells and development of offshore platforms located in the Gulf of Mexico.

ALSO READ: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s437/sh/61cfcceb-06b6-91e2-b0b9-bcbee42f82c7/2908e554bb265ae574cd6a14065f40d6

Competitive landscape

Companies are undergoing partnerships and M&A to be more competitive in the market.

Amberjack Pipeline Company LLC is a joint venture between Chevron Pipe Line Company and Shell Pipeline Company LP. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire Shell’s ownership interest in Amberjack Pipeline Company LLC, which is comprised of 75% of Amberjack Series A and 50% of Amberjack Series B for USD 1.22 billion.

American Midstream Partners, LP announced the acquisition of interests in strategic Gulf of Mexico midstream infrastructure and incremental ownership in Delta House for total consideration of approximately USD 225 million in the year 2016.

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Global-Latex-Examination-Gloves-Market-Overview-Size-Share-and-Trends-2020-2026-02-02

Key market segments covered

BY MIDSTREAM SECTOR TYPE

• Transportation

• Storage

Why purchase the report?

• Visualize the composition of the oil and gas midstream market across each indication, in terms of by midstream sector type highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in oil and gas midstream market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the oil and gas midstream market – level 4/5 segmentation

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

• Product mapping in excel for the oil and gas midstream products of all major market players

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturer

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/