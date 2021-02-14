 Global LATIN AMERICA Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024 

Latin America Market Insights on Cloud Infrastructure: Insights and Forecast, 2018-2024: Emphasis on Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Public Cloud Services (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Cloud Advertising, BPaaS), End User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government Agencies, Education, Energy, Manufacturing, Other Industries)

Cloud computing has created level playing in IT market worldwide. The cloud computing market in Latin America has displayed significant transformation and is further anticipated to grow exponentially in years to come. Rising popularity of service oriented architecture has resulted into positive growth of cloud computing in Latin America. Service oriented architecture purposes to provide IT framework that tends to be favorable for organizations in managing their IT requirements and also supports them in reducing the time required for implementation of cloud based services. Moreover, transition of consumer mindset towards cloud computing coupled with companies of different size and structure and various industry verticals understanding the benefits of cloud services are also enhancing investments in cloud infrastructure.

Latin America Cloud market was valued at US XX Billion during 2017 and is estimated to reach US 51.5 Billion by 2024 showcasing CAGR of XX% during the forecasted period. Adoption of new technologies such as Internet of Things, Big Data, improvised mobility, cost efficacy, minimum environmental impact and uptake in cloud managed services contribute as the main factors propelling the cloud infrastructure market in Latin America. However, payment discrepancy and security concerns constitute as some of the primary reasons behind the restricting growth of cloud infrastructure market in the respective.

Insights Presented in the Report:

The report analyses the cloud Infrastructure service majorly for public and private deployment model in Latin America region. To further add to the analysis the report also segments the market based on cloud infrastructure service, end user industry which is deployed in different country worldwide.

The report analysis all the potential countries which has showcased increased deployment of cloud service over the last decade. Public and private cloud deployment model is further bifurcated into different services including public cloud (Software as a Service (SaaS),

Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Business process as a Service (BPaaS) and cloud advertising. Cloud advertising public cloud services dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the analysed period.

Private cloud deployment model is segregated into managed hosting and Co-Location and former held the maximum share in the cloud market of Latin America. It has been estimated that Managed Hosting will grow at reasonable CAGR of 13% during the forecasted period.

The report also analysis the different potential end-user industries who are most frequent adaptor and are most likely to be the likely to be the growth driver for the industry. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail industry, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Manufacturing among others are the major end user industry analyzed during the study. In the Telecom & IT sector huge amount of data are generated owing to this, the sector has emerged as the largest adopter of cloud computing accounting for a market share of 17% in 2017.

For better understanding of the geographical penetration of Cloud Service market in Latin America region, the market is analyzed based on its outreach in the countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile and rest of Latin America. Brazil constitute as the largest computing services market in Latin America followed by Argentina, Chile and Mexico. It has been successful in attracting the attention of numerous cloud service vendors from across the world and has generated a very competitive environment. Brazil presents itself as one of the mature IT market in Latin America, which induces the presence of a number of SMBs to implement cloud computing solutions hence attracting several new vendors to enter the market which will contribute to the growth of the cloud computing market size in the specific region. Brazil cloud infrastructure market is expected to reach US 33.7 Billion by 2024 displaying considerable CAGR of 15.6% during the forecasted period.

Latin America cloud computing market also provides competitive benchmarking of leading players in this market which includes profiling of companies such as Cisco System Inc., Equinix Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, AT&T Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., DXC Technology Company, HP Inc., and Rackspace Hosting Inc. These companies have been operating in this sector for several years and have diversified product portfolios, innovative technologies, and strong distribution networks worldwide.

Reasons to buy the Report:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in depth analysis of prominent industry peers with primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies and recent developments

Detailed examination on drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry.

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

Customization Options:

The Latin America Cloud Infrastructure Market can be customized to country level or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

