North America 5G Devices Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America 5G devices market is expected to grow by 35.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $10.41 billion by 2030 despite the impact of COVID-19.

Highlighted with 31 tables and 65 figures, this 122-page report “North America 5G Devices Market 2020-2030 by Device Type, Frequency Band (High-band, Mid-band, Low-band), Application, End User (Residential, Enterprises, Government), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 5G devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd226

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 5G devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Frequency Band, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Device Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Smartphones

– Tablets

– 5G Hotspot Devices

– Wearable Devices

Based on Frequency Band, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– High-band (mmWave)

– Mid-band (sub 6 Gz)

– Low-band (sub 1 Gz)

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Smart Home

– Autonomous Driving

– Smart Cities

– Industrial IoT

– Smart Farming

– Other Applications

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Residential

– Enterprises

– Government

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Device Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd226

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Analog Devices

Cavium

China Mobile

Cisco

Ericsson

Huawei

Intel

Korea Telecom

Leapfrog 5G Devices

MACOM

Mediatek

NEC

Nokia

Qorvo

Samsung

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

Verizon Communications

ZTE

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/