5G Enabled Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Global 5G enabled IIoT market will reach $314.6 billion by 2030, growing by 26.9% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19. The shipment of 5G enabled IIoT devices is expected to advance to 189.2 million units in 2030 driven by the fast-growing 5G deployment and its industrial applications.

Highlighted with 86 tables and 82 figures, this 174-page report “Global 5G Enabled Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G enabled IIoT market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd229

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G enabled IIoT market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

– Processors

– Sensors

– Memory

– RFID

– Other Hardware

Software

Solutions

Services

– Analytics

– Consulting

– Professional Service

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Remote Monitoring & Management

– Autonomous Robots

– Connectivity Solutions

– Infrastructure Solutions

– Interoperability Testing & Measurement

– AI-based Solution

– Data Analytics & Visualization

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Energy and Power

– Agriculture

– Transportation

– E-commerce and Retail

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd229

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AT&T Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

China Mobile

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

KT Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

LG Uplus Corp.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

NTT DATA Corporation

NTT DoCoMo Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SingTel

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

T-Mobile US Inc.

Verizon Communications

ZTE Corporation

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/