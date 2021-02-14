Interventional Oncology Market Leading 10 Key-Players Revenue, Shares, Sales and Forecasts Till 2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

The report titled Interventional Oncology Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Interventional Oncology market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Interventional Oncology industry. Growth of the overall Interventional Oncology market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Interventional Oncology Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Interventional Oncology industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Interventional Oncology market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2026 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Interventional Oncology market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Radiation Therapy

Ablation

Particle Embolization Interventional Oncology market segmented on the basis of Application:

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Bone Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer The major players profiled in this report include:

Boston Scientific

BTG

Medtronic

Merit Medical

Terumo

Accuray

Alpinion Medical Systems

Angiodynamics

Atricure

Baylis Medical

Bovie Medical

Brainlab

Bsd Medical

C. R. Bard

C2 Therapeutics

Cardiofocus

Cook Medical

Eckert And Ziegler Bebig

Edap Tms

Elekta

Galil Medical

Healthtronics

Insightec

Medwaves

Mermaid Medical

Microsulis Medical