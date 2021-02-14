Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market Research Report: Forecast to 2024

Market Snapshot

Mobile application testing services refer to computerized as well as manual testing techniques used to test mobile applications to enhance their performance, adaptability, readiness, efficiency, and accuracy; reduce time to market, and enhance the overall cost. These services provided include many types of testing methods such as functionality, usability, performance, compatibility, security, and compliance. Testing services are intended to detect bugs or any other potential error in the application which might impact its performance and reliability.

In 2018, the Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market generated revenue of USD 3194.8 Million and is forecasted to register a market value of USD 13585.73 Million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 20.3% according to MRFR analysis. The prime factors driving the global market of mobile application testing are the rising possession of smartphones and its minimal operational costs and high-quality performance associated with automated application testing.

Market Segmentation

The global market of Mobile Application Testing Services is segmented based on type and industry

By type segment, the Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market has been segmented into manual testing and automation testing. Based on industry type the market is categorized into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Media, and Others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the mobile application testing services market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

In 2018, North America anticipated the highest market contribution of around 38% with a market value of USD 1213.30 Million; the market is estimated to reach a CAGR of 19.1% during the study period.

The second-largest market was held by Asia- Pacific in 2018, valued at USD 832 million; the market is forecasted to reach the highest CAGR of 24.2%. However, Europe was expected to register market expansion at CAGR of 18.3%. North America is projected to lead the global mobile application testing services market in terms of market share during the forecast period owing to high technical expertise to develop various tools for testing mobile applications. Furthermore, among the North American countries, the US anticipates the largest market contribution due to the growing acceptance of mobile applications and smartphones followed by Canada and Mexico.

Among the Asia-Pacific, currently, China is leading the market with a share of 40%, followed by Japan with a 28% market share. India is forecasted to reach the highest CAGR of 27.1% during the study period in the mobile application testing services market owing to the presence of a large number of mobile application testing service providers. Moreover, the increasing requirement for automated testing tools to accelerate the testing process in countries such as South-Korea, Indonesia, and Malaysia is also expected to boost market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Major players

The key players of the Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market are Testlio Inc, QA InfoTech, Capgemini, ThinkSys Inc, Qualitest, TestingXperts, ZYMR, INC, a1qa software testing company, Indium Software Inc, Global App Testing, and Accenture Plc.

We are continuously tracking the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains.

