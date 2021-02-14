5G Enabled Autonomous Robots Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Global 5G enabled autonomous robots market will reach $73.77 billion by 2030, growing by 10.4% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19. The shipment of 5G enabled autonomous robots is expected to advance to 96.6 thousand units in 2030 driven by the fast-growing 5G deployment and its industrial applications.

Highlighted with 86 tables and 88 figures, this 184-page report “Global 5G Enabled Autonomous Robots Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Robot Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G enabled autonomous robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G enabled autonomous robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)

– Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

– Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

– Humanoid

– Other Robot Types

Based on mode of operation, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Remotely Operated Robots

– Semi-Autonomous Robots

– Fully-Autonomous Robots

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Agriculture & Forest

– Healthcare

– Power & Energy

– Defense & Security

– Industry and Manufacture

– Logistics and Retail

– Autonomous Vehicles & Transportation

– Aerospace

– Other Verticals

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Consumer

– Enterprise

– Government

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Robot Type, Mode of Operation, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Robotics

ABB Ltd

Adept Technology

Amazon Robotics

Asus

Auris Surgical Robotics

Bluefin Robotics Corporation

Ericsson

Google

Honda Motors

Intel

iRobot

KUKA

Lely Group

Nokia

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Paslin

Qorvo

RealDoll

Samsung

SoftBank

True Companion

Verizon Communications

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

ZTE Corporation

