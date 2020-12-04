Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Hybrid Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) Market

Hybrid dual-clutch transmission is an automated transmission in vehicles that helps reduce the time take to shift gears. Hybrid dual-clutch transmission uses two clutches; one for odd number gears (1, 3, and 5) and the other for even number gear (2, 3, and 4). The transmission utilizes sensors that sense the timing of upshift and downshift of gears.

In hybrid dual-clutch transmission system, two clutches are arranged concentrically in which the larger outer clutch drives the even numbered gears, and the smaller clutch drives the odd-numbered gears. In 2019, Honda Motors introduced a hybrid dual-clutch transmission system in a 1.5 liter gasoline engine, 7 speed dual-clutch gearbox along with an electric motor for driving comfort.

Key Drivers of Hybrid Dual-Clutch Transmission Market

Increase in passenger preference toward comfort while driving is propelling the hybrid dual- clutch transmission, as the dual-clutch helps reduce the time taken to shift gears. Additionally, a rise in the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles across the globe is projected to boost the hybrid dual-clutch transmission market. The dual-clutch transmission helps reduce the gearshift timing during driving, which in turn boosts the fuel economy of the vehicle considerably. This, in turn, is likely to boost the global hybrid dual-clutch transmission market.

Several vehicle manufacturers are jointly developing dual-clutch transmission systems for all type of vehicle variants including all-wheel hybrid drive. In December 2019, Magna International and Ferrari jointly developed the 8-speed dual clutch transmission system for all type of drive systems. Rise in fuel prices and decline in air quality are estimated to prompt consumers to adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles. All the factors mentioned above are fuelling the global hybrid dual-clutch transmission market.

Europe and Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of global hybrid dual-clutch transmission market

Europe is expected to account major share of the global hybrid dual- clutch transmission market due to the presence of a significant number of automotive players that are focused on the development of the advanced transmission system Most Tier-1 suppliers that are based in Europe, including ZF Friedrichshafen AG, have introduced 8-speed dual-clutch transmission systems for the all type of drive systems. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the hybrid dual-clutch transmission market in Europe region.

Following Europe, Asia Pacific is also projected to account for a significant share of the global hybrid dual-clutch transmission market due to an increase in vehicle production across Asia Pacific. Increase in government initiatives to reduce carbon emission is projected to boost the hybrid dual-clutch transmission market in Asia Pacific. China, Australia, and India are witnessing considerable demand for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles, which is estimated to propel the hybrid dual-clutch transmission market across Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Global Hybrid Dual-Clutch Transmission Market

The global hybrid dual-clutch transmission market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global hybrid dual- clutch transmission market are:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Technologies

Valeo Inc.