Automotive Coolant Heater Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Automotive Coolant Heater Market: Introduction

Rise in demand for pre-heating the liquids used in a vehicle, in order to reduce the starting time of the vehicle, is anticipated to propel the global automotive coolant heater market. An automotive coolant heater may be an active system or a passive system.

An active heating system (forced flow heater) warms the coolant and circulates it through the engine block coolant by an electric pump, providing uniform heat distribution; while a passive heating system circulates coolant by the phenomenon of thermal convection. For instance, thermosiphon heaters, which are installed at the lowest point in a system, are responsible for warming the coolant and use thermal convection to circulate warmed coolant within the system.

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Coolant Heater Market

Demand for automotive coolant heater is anticipated to witness a surge in demand from countries that experience cold weather, which leads to repeated freezing of liquid including fuel, coolant, and oil in vehicles. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, and Italy experience severe cold weather, which in turn causes the vehicle liquid to freeze and vehicle owners experience issues during ignition and starting. This may lead to increased wear of the engine, hampering engine life and its performance. An automotive coolant heater pre-heats the vehicle liquids and ensures the supply of warm fuel to the vehicle engine during cold weather, preventing the engine from wearing out. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the global automotive coolant heater market.

Regulations enacted by government authorities and regulatory bodies are compelling automakers to improve vehicle economy and subsequently, fueling the demand for automotive coolant heater. In case the fuel is heated and circulated through the engine, it flows smoothly within the hoses, ensuring even supply to the vehicle engine. This, in turn, enables the vehicle start instantly through easy ignition of the fuel, thereby reducing the fuel consumption of the vehicle.

Coolant antifreeze additives to hamper global automotive coolant heater market

Aftermarket players and coolant manufacturers offer an antifreeze solution/ liquid to consumers. An antifreeze liquid, such as ethylene glycol, is added to the vehicle coolant or water in order to make it resistant to cold temperatures; consequently, eliminating the need to any heater or heating technology. For instance, additives for coolants developed by PARKER HANNIFIN CORP lend ant-freezing properties to the coolant. Therefore, adoption of coolant antifreeze additives is anticipated to hamper the global automotive coolant heater market.

Europe to dominate global automotive coolant heater market

Countries in Europe including Italy, Germany, France, and Spain are home to majority of the pioneers and aftermarket players that cater to the global automotive industry. These countries also have well-established supply chain that caters to the automotive industry. Therefore, the region witness intense competition among automakers and aftermarket players. Moreover, companies in the region spend significant revenue on research and development activities to enhance vehicle aerodynamic performance and reduce fuel economy. All these factors propel the automotive coolant heater market in Europe.

Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Coolant Heater Market

The global automotive coolant heater market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers. A few key players operating in the global automotive coolant heater market are:

Phillips & Temro Industries

Hotstart Thermal Management

Webasto Thermo & Comfort

VVKB

TOPS Industry & Technology Co., Ltd.