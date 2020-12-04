Agricultural Trailer Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2027

Agricultural Trailer Market: Introduction

Rising demand for agricultural trailers in order to haul agricultural products, including fruits, vegetables, and crops, from farms to intend places is expected to drive the global agricultural trailer market. Majority of farmers across the globe are adopting mechanical equipment, instead of using animate sources, to enhance the efficiency of their farming activities, which is increasing the demand for agricultural tractors and trailers for cargo handling in farms.

Key Drivers of Global Agricultural Trailer Market

Increased labor shortage in the agricultural industry and inefficiency of handling large quantity of agricultural goods from rural to urban areas are propelling the global agricultural trailer market. For instance, implementation of National Rural Employment Guarantee Agency (NREGA) in India has led to shortage of workers working in farms. Therefore, the demand for agricultural trailers for cargo handling is increasing. Furthermore, government incentives in the form of subsidies, low import duties on agricultural machinery, and easy financing schemes are anticipated to enable farmers to purchase agricultural trailers, which in turn is driving the agricultural trailer market.

Technological advancements in the agricultural sector have boosted farming agricultural productivity, thereby resulting in strong economic growth and a rise in income levels of the rural population. Increase in incomes has enabled farmers to significantly boost their spending on agriculture machinery. This, in turn is expected to propel the agricultural trailer market, globally.

Asia Pacific to dominate global agricultural trailer market

Countries in Asia Pacific have been witnessing strong economic growth in the last few years, boosted by government policies, foreign direct investments, and advancements in the agricultural sector. However, the sale of advanced agricultural equipment and penetration of the tractor and related products in countries such as India, Malaysia, and Thailand is low. This, in turn, offers lucrative opportunities to major players operating in the agricultural trailer market in Asia Pacific.

China, in Asia Pacific, has well-established aftermarket that caters to the automotive industry. The well-established supply chain also serves the automotive industry. Moreover, collaborations among agricultural trailer market players and automakers in Asia Pacific are further boosting the agricultural trailer market in the region.