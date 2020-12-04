Bio Magnetic Ear Stickers Market Trends Technology Innovation, Analysis Application 2027

Bio Magnetic Ear Stickers – Introduction

Most people across the globe are becoming more health and wellness conscious, and obesity concerns top the list.

Various products available in the market cater to weight loss concerns; bio magnetic ear stickers are one of them

Bio magnetic ear stickers originate from the branch of alternative medicine. These stickers deal with pressure points on ears, also known as auriculotherapy.

The concept was researched and discovered during the era of World War II

Bio magnetic ear stickers are tiny magnets attached to the ears with a small bit of tape. These magnetic stickers when placed over certain spot over the ears promote blood circulation and potentially enhances the functions of the body.

Rising Obese/Overweight Population to Drive the Global Bio Magnetic Ear Stickers Market

Exponentially rising obese/overweight population across the globe offers bio magnetic ear sticker marketers with noteworthy growth opportunity

As per the World Health Organization, in the year 2016, nearly 18% of children and adolescents of age 5 – 19 years were found to be either overweight or obese

Further as per CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) the prevalence of obesity in the U.S from 2015 – 2016 was approximately 39.8% and impacted nearly 93.3 million.

This trend in prevalence of obesity is expected to increase the demand for healthcare products that stimulate weight loss, which in response is also expected to accelerate the global sales of bio magnetic ear stickers.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Market Growth Opportunities Aligned with Shifting Consumer Preference Toward Online Shopping

Modernization and explosive growth of e-commerce has made it easier for small scale manufacturers to establish a global presence

Furthermore, shift in consumer buying trends is also expected to provide market players with an opportunity to expand their customer base

Companies are expected to gain access to a wide consumer base present globally with the help of interactive digital platforms and social media influencers

In the coming years, the rising influence of social media and digital platforms on consumer buying decisions is anticipated to bolster the sales of bio magnetic ear magnets