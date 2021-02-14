Asia Pacific 5G Enabled Virtual Reality (VR) Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Asia Pacific 5G enabled virtual reality market will grow by 43.1% over 2020-2030 with a total addressable market cap of $110.8 billion driven by the fast-growing deployment of 5G and adoption of VR technology.

Highlighted with 33 tables and 47 figures, this 125-page report “Asia Pacific 5G Enabled Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), End Use (Consumer, Commercial, Industrial), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific 5G enabled virtual reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific 5G enabled virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, End Use, and Country.

Based on offering, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

– Full Feature Devices

– Hardware Components

Software

– Consumer

– Commercial

– Industrial

Service

Based on end use, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Consumer

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Other Consumer Sections

Commercial

– Healthcare

– E-commerce & Retail

– E-learning & Education

– Real Estate

– Other Commercial Sectors

Industrial

– Manufacturing

– Pharmaceutical Industry

– Defense & Aerospace

– Farming

– Other Industrial Sectors

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Offering and End Use over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Atmel Corporation

BARCO

Cypress Semiconductor Corp

Facebook

Google

HoloLens

Huawei Technologies

Integrated Device Technology Inc

Intel Corporation

Leap Motion, Inc.

LG Corporation

Maxim Integrated

Microsoft Corporation

NGRAIN

NKK Switches

Nokia

Oculus

Orion Software

Qualcomm Inc.

Rohm Semiconductor

Samsung Electronics

Semtech Corporation

Sensics, Inc.

Sixense Entertainment, Inc.

Sixense MakeVR

Sixense STEM

StreamVR

Texas Instruments

VREAL

VRWorks

Vuzix Corporation

ZTE Corporation

