Dock Decking Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2027

Dock Decking Market: Introduction

Docks are located over the water and creates pathways from water. Dock decking is the process of constructing the deck in water bodies (sea, canals, by riversides etc.). Dock decking is built in seaside resorts to build a pathway from the resort. Dock decking makes loading, unloading, and repair of ships easier at the port. Increase in number of people who go on cruise ships has fueled the shipping industry. Growth of the marine & shipping industry is expected to fuel the dock decking market across the globe.

Growth in Marine & Shipping Industry Expected to Fuel the Global Dock Decking Market

Growth of the marine & shipping industry is expected to lead to increased usage of dock decking. Dock decking provides the necessary pathway required on water bodies. Commercial and industrial uses such as loading and unloading of goods from ships, and roadways for water sports activities are driving the dock decking market. Increase in the use of waterways for transportation has also helped to expand the market. The dock decking market is likely to expand significantly due to major growth of the marine industry.

Rise in Water Sports Activities to Drive the Dock Decking Market

Growing leisure activities such as fishing, swimming, and kayaking is expected to fuel the dock decking market worldwide. Recreational boating is a popular leisure activity that has increased significantly which is expected to indirectly impact the market of dock decking globally. High maintenance cost of wooden docks can hamper the growth of the wooden dock decking market. Also, increasing construction activities near coastal and inland water areas for tourism and recreation is likely to positively affect the dock decking market.

North America to Lead the Global Dock Decking Market

In terms of region, the global dock decking market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe includes country-level analysis for U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. North America includes Canada, U.S., and Rest of North America. The South America dock decking market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the dock decking market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the dock decking market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is likely to witness maximum demand for dock decking equipment from 2019 to 2027, followed by Asia Pacific.