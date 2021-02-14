Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Location-based Search and Advertising market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Location-based Search and Advertising market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Foursquare

Xad

Groupon

Scanbuy

Shopkick

Yoose

Verve

Thumbvista

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

GPS

Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)

Observed Time Difference (OTD)

Cell ID

Wi-Fi

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Outlets

Public Places

Airports

Hospitals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

