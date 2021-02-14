North America 5G Security Solution Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America 5G security solution market is expected to grow by 40.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $8.43 billion by 2030.

Highlighted with 33 tables and 54 figures, this 121-page report “North America 5G Security Solution Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Software, Service), Application, Deployment, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 5G security solution market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 5G security solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, Deployment, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country.

Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Software

– Data Encryption

– Device Authentication

– User Identification

– Network Protection

– Software Update

– Security Analytics

– Other Software Types

Service

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

5G Infrastructure Security

– User Device Security

– Network Equipment Security

– Endpoint Security

5G Network Security

– Database Security

– Cloud Security

– Other Network Security

5G Communication Security

– User Privacy

– Application Security

Based on deployment, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Enterprise Hosted Security

– Cloud Based Security

Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– E-commerce & Retail

– Connected Vehicles

– e-Healthcare

– Smart Manufacturing

– Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities

– Energy & Utilities

– Public Safety and Surveillance

– Defense and Military

– Other Verticals

Based on end user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Consumer

– Enterprise

– Government

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Application, Deployment, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AT&T Inc.

China Mobile

CISCO Systems Inc.

DigitCert Inc.

Ericsson AB

F5 Networks Inc.

Gemalto N.V.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

LG Uplus Corp.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Spirent Communications

Symantec Corporation

Trustwave Holdings Inc.

Verizon Communications

