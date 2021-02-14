China Data Center Transformation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Global Data Center Transformation Scope and Market Size
Data Center Transformation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Center Transformation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small Data Centers
Medium-sized Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Transportation
Retail
Energy
Manufacturing
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Data Center Transformation market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Data Center Transformation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Micro Focus
IBM
Microsoft
Cisco Systems
NTT Communications
Dell EMC
ATOS
Schneider Electric
HCL Technologies
Tech Mahindra
Wipro
Cognizant
Accenture
Hitachi
Netapp
Mindteck
Inknowtech
Performance Technologies
Rahi Systems
Greenpages
General Datatech
Dyntek
Bytes Technology Group
Softchoice
Insight Enterprises