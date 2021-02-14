China Data Center Transformation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Global Data Center Transformation Scope and Market Size

Data Center Transformation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Center Transformation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Data Centers

Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Data Center Transformation market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Data Center Transformation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Micro Focus

IBM

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

NTT Communications

Dell EMC

ATOS

Schneider Electric

HCL Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Cognizant

Accenture

Hitachi

Netapp

Mindteck

Inknowtech

Performance Technologies

Rahi Systems

Greenpages

General Datatech

Dyntek

Bytes Technology Group

Softchoice

Insight Enterprises

