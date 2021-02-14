Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

The global prescriptive analytics market demand is growing with the increasing adoption of advance analytics and the growing adoption of cloud, which are propelling the prescriptive analytics market growth to the large extent. The complex analytics workflow and the lack of skilled manpower with advance analytics knowledge are some of the factors which are hampering the market growth of prescriptive analytics. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of prescriptive analytics is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2017-2023.

Industry News:

June 28, 2016- Alteryx, Inc., the leader in self-service data analytics, has announced a new predictive analytics platform that allow data analysts to deliver improved big data analytic performance, and enhance analytic understanding by using a code-free, and intuitive interface.

June 7, 2016 – SAP SE went into strategic partnership with Yandex Data Factory to develop cloud-based predictive analytics services for various sector such as retail, e-commerce, banking and telecommunications sectors.

Prescriptive Analytics Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of prescriptive analytics appears to be highly competitive. To maintain the market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio.

Prescriptive Analytics Global Market – Segmentation

The Prescriptive Analytics market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Components : Software and Services.

Segmentation by Application : Operation Management, Revenue Management, Network Management, Supply Chain Management and among others.

Segmentation by Organization Type : On-Cloud and On Premise

Segmentation by Deployment : SMEs and Large Enterprises

Segmentation by Business Sector : HR, Marketing, Finance, Operations, Sales and Others.

Segmentation by Vertical : Manufacturing, BFSI, IT/ITES, Healthcare, Transportation, Government and Others.

Segmentation by Regions : Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Prescriptive Analytics Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global prescriptive analytics market with the largest market share due to rising popularity of automated business decisions and huge investments done by various companies, to expand the addressable market for prescriptive analytics, which are gaining demand in prescriptive analytics market and is expected to gain growth by 2023. Global Prescriptive Analytics market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to the growing internet security breaches. Asia Pacific market for prescriptive analytics market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

