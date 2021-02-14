Asia Pacific Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Asia Pacific connected roadside assistance solution market will grow by 13.3% over 2020-2026 with a total addressable market cap of $4.43 billion driven by the fast-growing automotive and transportation industry.

Highlighted with 31 tables and 43 figures, this 113-page report “Asia Pacific Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific connected roadside assistance solution market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific connected roadside assistance solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Vehicle Type, Service Type, Solution Provider, and Country.

Based on offering, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software & Apps

– Reporting & Analytics

– Real-time Notifications

– Positioning & Navigation

– Smart Payment

– Other Software & Apps

Based on vehicle type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Passenger Vehicles

– Commercial Vehicles

Based on service type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Towing

– Battery Jump

– Tire Replacement

– Fuel Delivery

– Other Service Types

Based on solution provider, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

– Auto Manufacturers

– Insurance Providers

– Independent Contractors

– Other Solution Providers

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Offering, Vehicle Type, and Service Type over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Access Roadside Assistance

Allianz Worldwide Partners

American Automobile Association (AAA)

Auto Vantage

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG

Best Roadside Service

Better World Club

Chubb Limited

Falck AS

Ford Motor Company

Good Sam Enterprise

Honk Technologies, Inc.

Medinyx Technologies GmbH

National General Insurance

Paragon Motor Club

RAC Group (Holdings) Ltd.

Roadside Masters

The Allstate Corp.

The Sun Exchange

Toyota Motor Corporation

TVS Auto Assist India Limited

Verizon Telematics, Inc.

Viking Redningstjeneste Topco AS.

Volkswagen AG

