Global CAS9 Technology Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

The escalating demand for genome editing tools such as CAS9 is being encouraged as it is cheaper, quicker, and more precise than the previous techniques of editing DNA. The distinctive benefits that can be derived from the application of CAS9 technology in regards to genetic manipulation have spurred the development of the CAS9 technology market favorably. The market is projected to achieve an 11.30 % CAGR while earning revenues worth USD 3,505.3 Mn in the course of the forecast from 2018 to 2023. The biotechnology sector has increased in terms of valuation and awareness regarding biotechnology techniques which is expected to encourage overall market growth.

The intensifying investments in the CAS9 technology are estimated to provide a suitable driving force for the market to develop. The mounting number of applications for the CAS9 technology is spurring the further development of the market. The employment of technology in the agricultural industry and the human health sector including gene therapy, immunotherapy, drug discovery, and others is motivating the expansion of the CAS9 technology market positively. The effective transgenic research followed by the effortless screening and target validation are a few of the benefits related with the application of the CAS9 technology that are anticipated to contribute to the market growth. The rising occurrence of diseases such as cancer, hemophilia, and sickle cell anemia are projected to bolster the CAS9 technology market in the coming years. The progress observed in genetic engineering-based therapeutics is effectively opening new fields in the medical sector. Massive developments in the biotechnology sector across developing Asian economies are expected to create favorable opportunities. Furthermore, the government support for biotech research and development and foreign direct investment policies are expected to create new aspects for growth for the CAS9 technology market.

The growth of the market for CAS9 technology can be restricted due to the lack of knowledge about the technology and techniques along with the accompanying risk factors and the elevated cost of implementation of the Cas9 technology. Moreover, the undefined regulatory framework is estimated to create confusion in the implementation of the technology which will also present certain challenges to the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis

The CAS9 technology market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, delivery method, end-user, and region. On the basis of product type, the CAS9 technology market is divided into vectors and consumables. Based on application, the CAS9 technology market is segmented into disease models, knockdown/activation, molecular diagnostics, genome engineering, in-vitro genetic depletion, and others. The segmentation of the CAS9 technology market on the basis of the delivery method comprises of viral delivery methods, physical delivery methods, and non-viral delivery methods. Based on end users the CAS9 technology market is segmented into academic and research institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the CAS9 technology market comprises of regions such as Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The Americas is responsible for the principal regional market due to the growing biotechnology industry and the speedy implementation of progressive technologies such as CAS9. The Americas is anticipated to reach USD 1388.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.52% from 2018 to 2023. The European region is responsible for the next principal market share in 2017 owing to widespread CRISPR/CAS research in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical community followed by the growing awareness for the technology. Moreover, the CAS9 technology market in the European region is projected to attain USD 1123.5 million by 2023 from USD 580.5 million in 2017. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record a CAGR of 11.78% through the forecast period due to the intensifying demand for genome editing and genetic engineering applications. The Middle East and African region are projected to perceive a gradual growth due to limited exposure to healthcare services, lack of awareness, underprivileged economic conditions of the patient, strict government rules and regulations, and ethical issues arising from the use of this technique.

