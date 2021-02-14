Global ReRAM Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The global ReRAM market is expected to grow from USD 310.6 million in 2018 to USD ~655 million by 2025, at a CAGR of ~16% during the forecast period.

ReRAM is a non-volatile memory that consumes low power and has the potential to replace flash memory, currently used in mobile phones and MP3 players. ReRAM can be used as a storage medium such as flash, DRAM, or hard drive. Many companies are developing innovative ReRAM technology solutions that are cheaper, faster, more reliable, and more energy-efficient than existing flash RAM technology. ReRAM is cost-effective and efficient among emerging memory technologies as it requires few masks in the silicon bed and can be integrated into an MCU. However, the ReRAM has several reliability issues, such as limited write endurance, resistance drift, susceptibility to process variation (PV).

Key players

The key players in the ReRAM market are Crossbar Inc. (US), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (China), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Adesto Technologies Corporation (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), TSMC (Taiwan), 4DS Memory Limited (US), and Reliance Memory (China), Sony Corporation (Japan), SanDisk (US), Weebit Nano (Australia), and Rambus Incorporated (US).

Regional Analysis

The global ReRAM market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The geographic analysis of the global ReRAM Market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central and South America.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the ReRAM market, owing to the growing demand for non-volatile memory enabled electronic devices such as smartphones and high-resolution TVs. The rising number of consumer electronics and the automotive industry in this region is driving the growth of the ReRAM market. Developing countries such as India, Japan, and China are establishing data centers, AI and IoT connected infrastructure, which is expected to fuel the growth of ReRAM market in Asia-Pacific. North America holds second largest market share in the ReRAM market. The increasing demand for enterprise storage applications is driving the growth of ReRAM market in this region. The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. For instance, Israeli firm Weebit Nano is developing ReRAM products based on silicon oxide, which means the ReRAM chips can be manufactured in existing labs without having to retool the equipment.

Segmentation

The global ReRAM market has been segmented based on type, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into oxide-based ReRAM and conductive bridging RAM.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into IT & telecom, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others.

