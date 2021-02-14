Chipless RFID Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Global chipless RFID market is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 21% despite the COVID-19 impact.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 74 figures, this 158-page report “Global Chipless RFID Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product Type, Frequency Band, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global chipless RFID market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report is built on analysis of historical period 2015-2019 with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global chipless RFID market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Frequency Band, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Tags

– Readers

– Middleware

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Active RFID

– Passive RFID

– Other RFID Types

Based on frequency band, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Low Frequency

– High Frequency

– Ultra-high Frequency

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Financial Services

– Healthcare & Medical

– Logistics & Transportation

– Agriculture, Farming & Livestock

– Aviation

– Retail & E-commerce

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC: Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe: Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Component, Product Type, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2015-2026) are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alien Technology Corporation

Applied Wireless RFID

Avery Dennison

BASF SE

CAEN RFID S.r.l.

Confidex Ltd.

GAO RFID Inc.

GlobeRanger

IDTRONIC GmbH

Impinj Corporation

Inksure Technologies Inc.

Intermec Inc.

Invengo Technology Pte., Ltd.

Kovio Inc.

Mojix Inc.

Molex Inc.

NXP Semi Conductors

Sato Vicinity

Thin Film Electronics

Variuscard GmbH

Zebra Technologies Corporation

