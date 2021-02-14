Asia Pacific Chipless RFID Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Asia Pacific chipless RFID market will grow by 22.6% over 2020-2026 with a total addressable market cap of $10.59 billion in the fast-growing region.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 41 figures, this 104-page report “Asia Pacific Chipless RFID Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product Type, Frequency Band, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific chipless RFID market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report is a summary on analysis of historical period 2015-2019 with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific chipless RFID market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Frequency Band, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on component, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Tags

– Readers

– Middleware

Based on product type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Active RFID

– Passive RFID

– Other RFID Types

Based on frequency band, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Low Frequency

– High Frequency

– Ultra-high Frequency

Based on industry vertical, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Financial Services

– Healthcare & Medical

– Logistics & Transportation

– Agriculture, Farming & Livestock

– Aviation

– Retail & E-commerce

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Component, Product Type, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2015-2026) is also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alien Technology Corporation

Applied Wireless RFID

Avery Dennison

BASF SE

CAEN RFID S.r.l.

Confidex Ltd.

GAO RFID Inc.

GlobeRanger

IDTRONIC GmbH

Impinj Corporation

Inksure Technologies Inc.

Intermec Inc.

Invengo Technology Pte., Ltd.

Kovio Inc.

Mojix Inc.

Molex Inc.

NXP Semi Conductors

Sato Vicinity

Thin Film Electronics

Variuscard GmbH

Zebra Technologies Corporation

